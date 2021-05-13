Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PGEN. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Precigen from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Precigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Precigen in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Precigen in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.54.

Get Precigen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PGEN traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.37. 28,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555,229. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.31. Precigen has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $19.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.05 million. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 150.85% and a negative net margin of 295.57%. Research analysts expect that Precigen will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 114,603 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $726,583.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,699,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,274,215.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 612,296 shares of company stock worth $4,363,492. Insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGEN. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Precigen in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,245,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Precigen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Precigen in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Precigen by 5,235.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 79,950 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Precigen by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.