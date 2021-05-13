Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $66.29

Shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $66.29 and traded as high as $71.80. Preformed Line Products shares last traded at $69.71, with a volume of 14,966 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $342.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.29.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $118.51 million during the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 12.32%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Preformed Line Products by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the period. CM Management LLC increased its position in Preformed Line Products by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new stake in Preformed Line Products during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,805,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Preformed Line Products by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Preformed Line Products by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 197,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,024 shares during the period. 64.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Preformed Line Products Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

