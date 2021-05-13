PressOne (PRS) Price Up 4.5% This Week

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. PressOne has a total market cap of $10.99 million and $29,961.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PressOne coin can now be purchased for about $0.0386 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PressOne has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00086795 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00019165 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $554.08 or 0.01099642 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00067905 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.87 or 0.00112858 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00062852 BTC.

PressOne Profile

PressOne is a coin. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 coins. PressOne’s official Twitter account is @PRESSoneHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PressOne is press.one . The official message board for PressOne is medium.com/@pressone

According to CryptoCompare, “Press.One is a content distribution service based on the blockchain, similar in style to services like Steemit, which reward content creators in cryptocurrency based on the value of their contributions to the community. “

PressOne Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PressOne should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PressOne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

