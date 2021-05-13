Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.580- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $957 million-$962 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $949.31 million.

PBH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.33.

NYSE PBH traded up $1.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.09. 3,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $47.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.52 and a 200-day moving average of $40.12.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $237.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $246,485.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,157.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

