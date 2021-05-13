Primalbase Token Price Tops $522.43 on Major Exchanges (PBT)

Primalbase Token (CURRENCY:PBT) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 13th. One Primalbase Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $522.43 or 0.01055339 BTC on major exchanges. Primalbase Token has a market capitalization of $653,043.42 and $32.00 worth of Primalbase Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Primalbase Token has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Primalbase Token Coin Profile

Primalbase Token was first traded on May 24th, 2017. Primalbase Token’s total supply is 1,250 coins. The official website for Primalbase Token is primalbase.com . Primalbase Token’s official Twitter account is @primalbasehq

According to CryptoCompare, “Primalbase, a co-working initiative, allows users to own real estate by holding the real estate-backed PBT crypto tokens, an asset on the Waves Platform. Holders of the PBT can use, rent or sell the workspace as they wish and get access to all shared workspaces around the world with premium all-inclusive services. “

