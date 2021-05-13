Primecoin (XPM) Trading Down 13.1% Over Last Week

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $5.32 million and approximately $275,097.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Primecoin has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 63.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 2,681.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 36,202,984 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

