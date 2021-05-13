Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $7.32 Million Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 198,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,250 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.21% of Grocery Outlet worth $7,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $33.03 on Thursday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $31.81 and a 12-month high of $48.87. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.00.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $752.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.15 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 17.92%. Grocery Outlet’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GO. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

In other Grocery Outlet news, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $1,438,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $169,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,216.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,992 shares of company stock worth $12,387,222 over the last ninety days. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

