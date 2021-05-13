Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $8.72 Million Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 44.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,586 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $8,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter worth about $755,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 60,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 22,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 13.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 1,180.0% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $753,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,811 shares in the company, valued at $12,180,642.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Landis Martin acquired 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $158.95 per share, for a total transaction of $413,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 143,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,879,263. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,280 shares of company stock worth $680,983 and sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.57.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $178.83 on Thursday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $189.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.49 and its 200-day moving average is $164.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.77, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

