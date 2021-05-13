Private Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,212 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 3.2% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $30,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Adobe by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $478.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $228.72 billion, a PE ratio of 43.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $348.01 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $496.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $479.32.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.68.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $9,766,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $7,421,128 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.