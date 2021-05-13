Private Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 1.4% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $13,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 34,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 225,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,206,000 after buying an additional 29,528 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 40,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $2,119,025.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,025.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,251 shares of company stock worth $21,981,948 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.94.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $115.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $203.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $117.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.22.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 58.17%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

