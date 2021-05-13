Private Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises about 1.7% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $16,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $1,887,000. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 25.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 13,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,078,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 31.6% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 40,420 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,338,000 after buying an additional 9,710 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 20.3% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 6.1% during the first quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 49,243 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,032,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $318.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $342.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $226.20 and a one year high of $345.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $319.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.39%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.87.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

