Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 3,293 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Private Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,293 shares during the period. Danaher makes up about 2.3% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $21,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 526.3% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 72.6% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.63.

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total value of $1,128,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,715.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,048 shares of company stock valued at $7,936,729. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DHR opened at $250.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $178.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $155.61 and a one year high of $261.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $241.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.01.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.00%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

