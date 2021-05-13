Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 33.69% and a negative net margin of 275.12%.

NASDAQ PROF traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,270. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.50. Profound Medical has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $28.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.45.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Profound Medical from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Profound Medical and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Profound Medical from $28.25 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Profound Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Profound Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Profound Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

