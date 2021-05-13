Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) Price Target Raised to C$43.50 at Raymond James

Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Raymond James to C$43.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 108.63% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Profound Medical in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

TSE PRN traded down C$0.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$20.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,342. Profound Medical has a one year low of C$15.43 and a one year high of C$36.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 20.33 and a quick ratio of 18.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$24.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$27.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$424.23 million and a PE ratio of -13.60.

Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.36) by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$3.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.80 million. Research analysts expect that Profound Medical will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

