Progress Acquisition (NASDAQ:PGRW) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Progress Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PGRW) were down 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.73 and last traded at $9.73. Approximately 2,124 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 48,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Progress Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $307,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $584,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,925,000.

About Progress Acquisition (NASDAQ:PGRW)

Progress Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

