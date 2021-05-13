Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 886,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 75,552 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.12% of Prologis worth $93,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 512.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on Prologis in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.17.

PLD opened at $112.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.40. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.12 and a 1-year high of $117.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.13%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

