ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas Stock Set to Split on Tuesday, May 25th (NYSEARCA:DIG)

ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DIG) shares are going to split on Tuesday, May 25th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 11th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas stock traded down $3.33 on Thursday, hitting $131.95. 49,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,661. ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $149.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas by 120.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at about $889,000.

ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (the fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

