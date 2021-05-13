ProShares Ultra Russell2000 Stock to Split on Tuesday, May 25th (NYSEARCA:UWM)

Shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM) are going to split on the morning of Tuesday, May 25th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 11th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of UWM stock traded up $3.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.99. 486,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,819. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.44. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 has a 52 week low of $33.10 and a 52 week high of $126.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 305.2% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Russell2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Russell2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.