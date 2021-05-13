ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Shares Set to Split on Tuesday, May 25th (NYSEARCA:UDOW)

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) are set to split on the morning of Tuesday, May 25th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 11th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of NYSEARCA UDOW traded up $5.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $139.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,079,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,312. ProShares UltraPro Dow30 has a fifty-two week low of $44.85 and a fifty-two week high of $153.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.04 and a 200-day moving average of $110.53.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 4,388.0% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

