ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Shares Set to Split on Tuesday, May 25th (NYSEARCA:UDOW)

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW) are set to split on the morning of Tuesday, May 25th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 11th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of NYSEARCA UDOW traded up $5.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $139.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,079,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,312. ProShares UltraPro Dow30 has a fifty-two week low of $44.85 and a fifty-two week high of $153.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.04 and a 200-day moving average of $110.53.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 4,388.0% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

