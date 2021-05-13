ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PBSFY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. ProSiebenSat.1 Media currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

OTCMKTS:PBSFY traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $5.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,402. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.56. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $5.57.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.