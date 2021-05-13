Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) PT Raised to $6.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $5.75 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 23.57% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

PSEC traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.85. 37,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,805,950. Prospect Capital has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $8.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.55. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.97.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 8.16%. Equities analysts expect that Prospect Capital will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,424,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,118,000 after purchasing an additional 274,572 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Prospect Capital by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,911,000 after acquiring an additional 29,124 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 99.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 492,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 245,856 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Prospect Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $2,740,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Prospect Capital by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 333,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 35,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.