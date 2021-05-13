Prosper Price Down 29.4% Over Last 7 Days (PROS)

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. Prosper has a total market capitalization of $16.35 million and approximately $4.45 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prosper coin can now be purchased for $3.65 or 0.00007345 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Prosper has traded down 29.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Prosper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00079860 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.34 or 0.00601869 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00086799 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000120 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00019097 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.63 or 0.00234509 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Prosper Profile

Prosper (PROS) is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Buying and Selling Prosper

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prosper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prosper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prosper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prosper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.