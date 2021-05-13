Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.67.

PTGX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $29.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.54. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $32.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 1.56.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 252.03% and a negative return on equity of 54.00%. Analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 415,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,762,000 after buying an additional 11,796 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 645,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,723,000 after buying an additional 137,378 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $2,250,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

