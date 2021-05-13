Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.86.

PRTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research upgraded Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Prothena from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Prothena from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Prothena from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

PRTA opened at $21.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.13 million, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.71. Prothena has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $28.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.56.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative net margin of 13,615.75% and a negative return on equity of 41.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prothena will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Prothena news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 7,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $192,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 875,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.75 per share, with a total value of $18,156,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Prothena in the 4th quarter valued at $14,252,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Prothena by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,348,000 after acquiring an additional 27,994 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Prothena by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 390,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after acquiring an additional 8,173 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Prothena by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 314,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 48,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Prothena in the 1st quarter valued at $2,182,000. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

