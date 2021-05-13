ProximaX Hits Market Capitalization of $13.89 Million (XPX)

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 13th. One ProximaX coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. ProximaX has a total market cap of $13.89 million and approximately $300,933.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ProximaX has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ProximaX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00080667 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $302.87 or 0.00609292 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.93 or 0.00237239 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004056 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $531.93 or 0.01070092 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $582.16 or 0.01171144 BTC.

About ProximaX

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. ProximaX’s official website is proximax.io . The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

ProximaX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProximaX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ProximaX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ProximaX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ProximaX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.