Prs Reit (LON:PRSR) Declares Dividend of GBX 1

Prs Reit (LON:PRSR) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON PRSR opened at GBX 97.65 ($1.28) on Thursday. Prs Reit has a 1-year low of GBX 66.60 ($0.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 98 ($1.28). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 93.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 83.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.58, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of £483.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22.

In other news, insider Stephen Smith bought 20,000 shares of Prs Reit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of £19,200 ($25,084.92).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of Prs Reit in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

The PRS REIT is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. It has raised a total of £500m (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017, and a subsequent placing in February 2018.

