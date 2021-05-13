Prudential (LON:PRU) Given a GBX 1,466 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Prudential (LON:PRU) has been given a GBX 1,466 ($19.15) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 0.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,735 ($22.67) target price on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,530 ($19.99) to GBX 1,585 ($20.71) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) target price on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,563.91 ($20.43).

LON:PRU opened at GBX 1,466.50 ($19.16) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,545.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,375.85. Prudential has a 52-week low of GBX 861 ($11.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of £38.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

