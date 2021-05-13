Prudential’s (PRU) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Prudential (LON:PRU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,511 ($19.74) to GBX 1,441 ($18.83) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,735 ($22.67) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price on shares of Prudential and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) target price on shares of Prudential and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,530 ($19.99) to GBX 1,585 ($20.71) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,563.91 ($20.43).

PRU stock opened at GBX 1,466.50 ($19.16) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £38.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20. Prudential has a 12 month low of GBX 861 ($11.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.88). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,545.60 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,375.85.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

