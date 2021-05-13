PTON Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (PTON)

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded 71.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. PTON has a total market cap of $1.06 million and $106.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PTON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PTON has traded up 98.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About PTON

PTON (CRYPTO:PTON) is a coin. PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 coins. The official website for PTON is foresting.io . The official message board for PTON is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork . The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io

According to CryptoCompare, “‘FORESTING' or 'FORESTING Platform' is a blockchain-based social media platform that deviates from the distribution system of traditional social media platforms. It provides a fair value distribution system for users who are the true owners of the platform. Users deliver contents through blockchain technologies and contribute to the platform in a variety of forms. “

PTON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PTON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PTON using one of the exchanges listed above.

