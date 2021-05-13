PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $45 million-$46 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $41.94 million.

Shares of NASDAQ PUBM traded down $3.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.32. 718,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,166. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.19. PubMatic has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $76.96.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $56.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.57 million. The business’s revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PubMatic will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

PUBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on PubMatic from $34.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on PubMatic from $32.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on PubMatic in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an in-line rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Cannonball Research initiated coverage on PubMatic in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on PubMatic from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.67.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

