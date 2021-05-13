Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $37.10

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $37.10 and last traded at $37.37, with a volume of 16517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.99.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LUNG. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pulmonx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.41 and its 200-day moving average is $52.89.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. As a group, analysts predict that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Derrick Sung sold 5,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $238,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 223,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,656,640.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,797 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total transaction of $195,237.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,790,064.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 694,391 shares of company stock valued at $30,302,939 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 916,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,939,000 after buying an additional 66,313 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,557,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pulmonx during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,623,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its stake in Pulmonx by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 442,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,258,000 after purchasing an additional 50,254 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,835,000.

About Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.