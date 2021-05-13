Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $607.68 Million

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. One Pundi X[new] coin can currently be bought for about $2.35 or 0.00004789 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Pundi X[new] has traded 21.5% lower against the dollar. Pundi X[new] has a total market cap of $607.68 million and $58.88 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.18 or 0.00609408 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.00 or 0.00079439 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $112.64 or 0.00229445 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004023 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $521.38 or 0.01062008 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $561.71 or 0.01144155 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X[new]

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X[new] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X[new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

