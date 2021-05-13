Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) was upgraded by research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 75.13% from the stock’s current price.

PSTG has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pure Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.44.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Shares of Pure Storage stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $17.13. 417,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,857,806. Pure Storage has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.81 and its 200-day moving average is $21.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 1.47.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.25. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $502.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.49 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pure Storage will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 30,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $652,562.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,284.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 41.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 82.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Pure Storage by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

Featured Article: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.