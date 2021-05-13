Q DAO Governance token v1.0 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $6,487.00 (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 13th. During the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market capitalization of $2.69 million and $6,487.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be purchased for approximately $14.80 or 0.00031294 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00079647 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $276.49 or 0.00584482 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.24 or 0.00233033 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004237 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $514.31 or 0.01087216 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $571.20 or 0.01207477 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 181,992 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund . The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum

