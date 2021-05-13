Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now expects that the apparel retailer will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.49). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ANF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.62.

Shares of NYSE:ANF traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.88. 3,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,163. Abercrombie & Fitch has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $42.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 1.82.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.28. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 243,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total value of $9,192,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 754,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,525,030.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 31,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $1,182,555.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,984.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,268 shares of company stock valued at $12,415,246 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANF. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Read More: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.