Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for ProAssurance Co. Decreased by Truist Securiti (NYSE:PRA)

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of ProAssurance in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ProAssurance’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 27.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PRA. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ProAssurance in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist increased their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ProAssurance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of NYSE PRA traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.49. 558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.57 and its 200 day moving average is $21.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 0.26. ProAssurance has a one year low of $12.67 and a one year high of $29.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -24.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 900,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,102,000 after acquiring an additional 80,225 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,952 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,387,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,139,000 after acquiring an additional 266,942 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,389,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,148,000 after acquiring an additional 204,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

