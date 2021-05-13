Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Veritex Holdings, Inc. Lifted by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) – Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Veritex in a report released on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.60. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Veritex’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Veritex had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 6.70%.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Veritex from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

NASDAQ VBTX traded up $0.89 on Thursday, hitting $34.43. 2,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,768. Veritex has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $36.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.69%.

In related news, Director William Don Ellis sold 25,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $865,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 173,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,006,469.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela Harper sold 4,500 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $128,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,604 shares of company stock valued at $3,108,247 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veritex during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Veritex during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Veritex during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

