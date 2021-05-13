Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Callaway Golf in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.05). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ELY. Truist increased their price target on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

NYSE ELY opened at $31.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -25.24 and a beta of 2.16. Callaway Golf has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $34.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.76.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.11 million. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. Callaway Golf’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELY. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,619,000 after purchasing an additional 18,481 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 3.6% during the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 187,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares in the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 89,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 48,185 shares in the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 1st quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Callaway Golf by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.