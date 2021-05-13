Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $2.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.35). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.29.

Shares of NASDAQ DRNA opened at $25.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.08. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $32.67.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.11). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.72%.

In other news, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 4,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total transaction of $114,585.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,585.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,027. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,390 shares of company stock worth $1,172,546. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

