Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.04). William Blair also issued estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.70) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.79) EPS.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share.

RCKT has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $41.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.19 and its 200 day moving average is $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a current ratio of 7.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.86 and a beta of 2.05. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $67.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 12,637 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $676,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 9,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highline Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,245,000.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

