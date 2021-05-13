Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Calyxt in a research report issued on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.22). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Calyxt’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

CLXT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calyxt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Calyxt from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

NASDAQ CLXT opened at $3.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $145.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.36. Calyxt has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $12.43.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 89.86% and a negative net margin of 318.57%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLXT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Calyxt in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Calyxt in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calyxt by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Calyxt by 386.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 24,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Calyxt by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

Calyxt Company Profile

Calyxt, Inc, a technology company, focuses on delivering plant-based solutions in the United States. It engages in the development of improved digestibility alfalfa; high fiber wheat; high oleic low linolenic soybeans; winter oats; hemp; fat soybeans; and cold storable potatoes. As of March 4, 2021, the company had nine projects at Phase I stage or later in development across alfalfa, hemp, oats, soybeans, and wheat.

