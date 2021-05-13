Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Castle Biosciences, Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Castle Biosciences in a report released on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.31) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.13). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Castle Biosciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $22.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CSTL. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Castle Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.29.

Shares of CSTL stock opened at $52.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.59. Castle Biosciences has a 12-month low of $30.70 and a 12-month high of $107.69. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -306.51 and a beta of 0.46.

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $597,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 14,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total value of $935,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 735,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,854,951. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 383,121 shares of company stock worth $25,568,549. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,353,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,119,000 after purchasing an additional 288,648 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,363,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,369,000 after purchasing an additional 222,089 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 461,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,575,000 after purchasing an additional 200,976 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 353.2% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 452,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,378,000 after purchasing an additional 352,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 7.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 386,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,479,000 after buying an additional 26,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

