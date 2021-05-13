Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HALO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.30.

Shares of HALO opened at $42.48 on Thursday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $56.40. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.50 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 18.49, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.45.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The firm had revenue of $89.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 251.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total value of $2,309,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at $27,120,920.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $226,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,333 shares in the company, valued at $8,402,998.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,013 shares of company stock valued at $9,100,126 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HALO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,481,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $789,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272,072 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 693.6% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,448,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,393,000 after buying an additional 1,266,076 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,870.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,246,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,456 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,546,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $35,972,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

