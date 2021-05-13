Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for ImmunoGen, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:IMGN)

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for ImmunoGen in a research note issued on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.16). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ImmunoGen’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

IMGN has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

IMGN opened at $6.56 on Thursday. ImmunoGen has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.79 and its 200-day moving average is $7.39.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.52 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,305,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,004 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 158.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,646,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850,590 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 15.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,516,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,486,000 after purchasing an additional 470,188 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter worth $16,473,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,118,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,663,000 after purchasing an additional 59,250 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

