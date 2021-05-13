Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:LRMR)

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Larimar Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.61) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.75). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Larimar Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.75) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.30) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.59) EPS.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.11.

LRMR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Larimar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Larimar Therapeutics stock opened at $10.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.65. Larimar Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $25.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.21.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRMR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 6,993.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 18,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

