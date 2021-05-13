Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Issued By Truist Securiti

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Palomar in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.60. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Palomar’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.22. Palomar had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 11.97%.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PLMR. Barclays raised shares of Palomar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Palomar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $64.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.06 and a beta of -0.13. Palomar has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $121.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Palomar in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Palomar by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new position in Palomar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,764,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 259,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in Palomar during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 6,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $466,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $58,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,300 shares of company stock worth $4,355,084. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

