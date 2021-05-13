Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Scientific Games in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.17). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Scientific Games’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.02 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.69) EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Union Gaming Research increased their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.90.

Shares of SGMS stock opened at $53.49 on Thursday. Scientific Games has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $60.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.37 and a 200 day moving average of $43.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 2.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Scientific Games by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,763,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,521,000 after acquiring an additional 387,735 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 939.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,873,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,041 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the 4th quarter valued at $91,278,000. Park West Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,940,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,491,000 after acquiring an additional 340,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the 4th quarter valued at $63,521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

