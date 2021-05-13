Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for The Allstate Co. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) – Analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Allstate in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $2.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.59. William Blair also issued estimates for The Allstate’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $17.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.20 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ALL. Barclays boosted their target price on The Allstate from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.82.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $132.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $84.97 and a fifty-two week high of $136.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.06%.

In other The Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $20,520,758.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,023,104.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total value of $8,473,106.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,875,107.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,111 shares of company stock worth $30,694,662 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate in the first quarter valued at $587,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in The Allstate by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in The Allstate by 1,024.4% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 0.4% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 138,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,875,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

