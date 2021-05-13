Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Boosted by Truist Securiti

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Callaway Golf in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.14). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.11 million. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

ELY has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on Callaway Golf from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen downgraded Callaway Golf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Shares of ELY opened at $31.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.57 and a 200-day moving average of $25.76. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -25.24 and a beta of 2.16. Callaway Golf has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $34.26.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,501,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,156,000 after purchasing an additional 111,562 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 719.5% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 345,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,251,000 after buying an additional 303,625 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new position in Callaway Golf in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,167,000. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 216,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after buying an additional 56,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Callaway Golf in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

