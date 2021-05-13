Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for CMS Energy Co. Reduced by KeyCorp (NYSE:CMS)

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CMS Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.49. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CMS Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.33 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. CMS Energy’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS.

CMS has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.15.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $62.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. CMS Energy has a 52-week low of $52.35 and a 52-week high of $67.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.16. The stock has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.88%.

In related news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $172,202.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,113,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,252,000 after purchasing an additional 124,757 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 258,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,813,000 after purchasing an additional 42,743 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 296.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 141,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,682,000 after purchasing an additional 106,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

